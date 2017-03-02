Eagles Extend Winning Streak With Defeat of Rays

The Colorado Eagles (39-14-1-3) climbed out of an early 2-0 first-period deficit to the South Carolina Stingrays (30-24-2-1) by scoring seven straight goals in a 7-2 decision for their 16th straight win on Wednesday night at the Budweiser Event Center.



Forwards Steven McParland and John Parker had goals for the Stingrays in the opening period, while defensemen Joey Leach and Steve Weinstein contributed assists in the loss.



The Stingrays took the initial lead to begin the game with a short-handed tally by McParland at 9:47 of the first. While Wade Epp was serving a slashing penalty, Leach broke up a Colorado play in the Rays’ defensive zone and moved the puck up the right wing for McParland. The rookie moved in on net and wristed the puck in between the legs of goaltender Clarke Saunders to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead.



McParland now has 16 goals on the year to go along with 20 assists for 36 points.



South Carolina extended their early lead to 2-0 at 18:41 of the first when Parker scored his 13th tally of the year. Weinstein held the puck in at the offensive blue line and moved it to Parker in the slot, who unleashed a wrist shot to the glove side of Saunders and into the net.



However, just 13 seconds later, the Eagles struck back to make it 2-1 on a goal by Casey Pierro-Zabotel at 18:54. The Stingrays took a 2-1 lead into the locker room at the end of the first period.



Colorado took control of the game in the second, scoring four unanswered goals and opening up a 5-2 advantage in the contest. Forwards Matt Garbowsky and Luke Salazar each scored twice in the frame, with Garbowsky scoring the Eagles’ second and fourth goals of the game at 6:29 and 14:34 respectively, and Salazar scoring the third and fifth tallies at 12:02 and 16:00.



The third period was also controlled by Colorado, as the team added to their lead with goals by Sam Jardine and Alex Belzile to put a cap on the scoring.



Saunders finished the contest with 17 saves to earn the win in between the pipes. Parker Milner started the game in goal for South Carolina and finished with 20 saves. Steven Summerhays was brought in to relieve Milner for the final 7:28 of the game, making one save.



The Eagles did not take a penalty in the contest, while Epp's slashing minor in the first was the only infraction whistled to South Carolina, who held Colorado 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.



The Stingrays and Eagles will have a rematch on Friday night in game two of a three-game week in Loveland. The puck is scheduled to drop at 9:05 p.m. South Carolina returns home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, March 11 to face the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.



