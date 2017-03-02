Mother, son and daughter die in St. Stephen mobile home fire

The Berkeley County Coroner says a woman, her children a family pet are dead after a fire ripped through a St. Stephen mobile home early Thursday morning.

One person was able to escape the flames and call 911, officials say.

Coroner Bill Salisbury identified the victims as Christina King, 44, 24-year-old Daniel King and 14-year-old Lakala King.

says crews were called to a home on Shady Trail Lane near Hwy 52 for a fully-involved house fire shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The as-yet-unidentified bodies currently remain in the mobile home, which had barred windows, Salisbury said. The roof of the home has reportedly collapsed.

The person who escaped has been taken to a hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is working with local agencies to investigate the cause of the fire.

