Final reading of ordinance on funding of I-526 completion set for Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Council will again discuss a plan to extend I-526.

The meeting will be held to approve the final reading of a recent funding ordinance. 

It's up to the county to come up with more than $300 million needed to extend the interstate onto James and Johns islands. 

The State Infrastructure bank has also set aside $420 million. 

The special council meeting will be at 5 p.m.

