Final reading of ordinance on funding of I-526 completion set for Thursday

Charleston County Council will again discuss a plan to extend I-526.

The meeting will be held to approve the final reading of a recent funding ordinance.

It's up to the county to come up with more than $300 million needed to extend the interstate onto James and Johns islands.

The State Infrastructure bank has also set aside $420 million.

The special council meeting will be at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.