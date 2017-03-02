Flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina

Incidents of the flu continue to increase in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 8, 919 cases of influenza were reported from 42 counties in all four regions of South Carolina last week. A total of 346 people were reported hospitalized and three deaths were confirmed.

There were 5,199 reports of the flu on the week of Jan. 29.

Since October, 45,328 cases have been reported in the state.

DHEC says the best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year. They recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, headache or muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat and nasal congestion or stuffiness, according to DHEC.

If you catch the flu, there are prescription antiviral drugs that can be used to treat it.

