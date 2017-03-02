Police: Man with gun, scarf over face robs North Charleston gas station

Officers are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a North Charleston gas station.

A cashier at the Sunoco on the 6800 block of Dorchester Road told officers a man with a handgun and a black scarf covering his face went in and demanded money around 11 p.m. Thursday

The employee complied with the man's demands, opening the register and handing over cash before the suspect left, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

