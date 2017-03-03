Bond set for woman charged in connection with North Charleston animal cruelty case

A warrant is out for the arrest of Quan Flowers. (Source: CCDC)

Bond has been set at $20,000 for the woman charged in connection with a North Charleston animal cruelty case.

Nakida Gathers, 29, turned herself in Thursday after discovering there was a warrant out for her arrest. Officers also have a warrant out for the arrest of 31-year-old Quan Flowers.

Gathers was in Baltimore, Maryland applying for a job when she learned there was a warrant out for her arrest.

"They did a background check which said I had warrant, so I drove down here Tuesday, asked what the warrant was about and they said animal cruelty," Gathers said in court.

On Jan. 30, nine dogs were found at a home on the 800 block of Niagara Street. Police say two were tied up in the front yard, a third was tied but had jumped a fence and could not access shelter or water, and the remaining six were located in run-type areas. One of those six dogs was dead and another was "very emaciated," a report states.

Cappuccino was in critical condition when authorities found him.

“His temperature was so low that it didn’t even register on a thermometer,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman. “The good news is that he’s gained 13-lbs. in our care, which is a 44 percent increase in his body weight.”

Roman is happy with the arrest.

"I consider this a violent crime," he said. "We want to send a message to our community. We're not gonna tolerate people treating animals like this. This is not gonna be accepted. If you do that you will be arrested and you will go to jail."

Four of the seized dogs have been adopted and another is waiting to be adopted. Two of the dogs had to be euthanized because of severe aggression.

Animal cruelty is a felony. A conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

