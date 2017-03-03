Mobile market offers fresh food for the underserved

What appears to be a green school bus driving through the Charleston area is really a grocery store on wheels.

The Lowcountry Street Grocery is a mobile farmers market, bringing nutritious foods to people who might not otherwise have access.

The market makes its way through Tri-county neighborhoods several times a week, allowing locals like Trudie Chisolm to stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables.

"It's helpful to the community," Chisolm said.



Chisolm is one of the hundreds who has already boarded the bus and bought locally grown and made products.



Roughly one-third of the Lowcountry Street Grocery stops are dubbed mission markets, where the founders accept food vouchers from visitors.



"When we come to these stops, we're really providing a service and product that people living in the area don't have access to on a regular basis," said Kate Dewitt with Lowcountry Street Grocery.



The mobile farmers market took years of fundraising, planning and designing. The teams have goals to one purchase and convert another bus to serve those in underserved communities.

