South Carolina woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral

A pregnant South Carolina woman’s live impression of April the Giraffe has gone viral.

Erin Dietrich streamed live on Facebook as she paced about her Myrtle Beach bedroom, wearing leggings and a giraffe mask shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

At one point, she pulled out a rocking chair and sat down. Minutes later, she started dancing.

At 10 a.m Monday, the Facebook post had over 165,000 shares.

“Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” Dietrich said in a comment.

Dietrich says she is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child due March 14.

This will be April's fourth time giving birth as well. Millions have been glued to their computer screens as the actual giraffe, in captivity at a New York zoo, prepares to have her calf.

The Animal Adventure Park said a potential omen of a pending birth appeared Sunday- "the face and neck of a young giraffe appeared in the bedding this afternoon.”

