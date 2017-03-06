Quantcast

Firefighters investigate reported gas leak in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Firefighters investigate reported gas leak in North Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston firefighters are investigating a reported gas leak.

Charleston County dispatchers say an issue was reported on the 1000 block of East Montague Avenue at 8:41 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly