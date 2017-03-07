Dispatch: Crews contain shed fire on Johns Island

At 6:30 a.m., crews were beginning to clear the scene of a shed fire that started earlier on Johns Island, Charleston County dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, St. Johns Fire-Rescue was called to the 3000 block of Victoria Brooke Lane at 5:34 a.m.

Dispatchers say the fire was contained to the shed.

A firefighter on scene says no one was injured.

This is a developing story.

