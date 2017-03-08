Students, parents lace up for annual Walk to School Day

Lowcountry students are lacing up and walking or biking to and from class Wednesday.

Roughly 200 schools in the state are participating in Walk and Roll to School Day.



The initiative was organized by the Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School Resource Center. The goal is to encourage physical actively, practice pedestrian safety skills and get you thinking about your carbon footprint.

Schools across the state have events planned in which students will:

Walk TO school

Walk TO school from a meeting location (such as a grocery store, park or church parking lot)

Walk AT school

Walk FROM school

No matter what the event type, the goal is to emphasize how walking and biking are healthy and fun activities, officials say. SC Walk to School Day can also help initiate conversations with your students and their families about:

Increasing physical activity and enhancing health

Reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality

Teaching pedestrian, bicycle and personal safety skills

Encouraging community involvement in Safe Routes to School programs

The day isn't just for the kids.

Parents are invited to take part by walking, biking or maybe even rollerblading with groups Wednesday.

South Carolina schools are set to participate in National Bike to School Day on May 10.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







