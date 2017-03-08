Quantcast

Lanes reopened on the Crosstown after transformer blows, power lines fall

Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Septima P. Clark Parkway has been reopened after a transformer blew Wednesday morning. 

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said lanes on the Crosstown headed toward West Ashley between Courtenay Drive and Wescott Court were blocked after the incident caused power lines to fall into the roadway. 

The power lines have since been cleared from the road. 

