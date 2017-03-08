Singer Ed Sheeran to play concert in North Charleston

Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran will make a stop in North Charleston for his North American arena tour.

The "Shape of You" singer will croon at the North Charleston Coliseum Sept. 5.

Pre-sale ticket sales are set to begin March 13 at 10 a.m, according to a news release. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran, a multiple GRAMMY Award winner and 11-time GRAMMY nominee, has sold over 22 million albums and had 4.7 billion Spotify streams.

