FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Summerville road project could delay morning commute

Motorists who use Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville may need to give themselves extra time to get where they're going Thursday morning.

Crews hope to complete repairs to drainage pipes throughout on the third and final day of the latest phase of the Bacons Bridge Road Improvement Project.

The major area affected is the median between Dorchester Road and the entrance to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, where some left turn lanes will be closed.

The road work is designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. When the drainage pipes are in place, crews will lay asphalt.

The lanes are expected to reopen by the end of the day Thursday.

Recent estimates show thousands more will be using the road every day in the next few years as it connects Summerville to West Ashley.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.