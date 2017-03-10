BCSD to receive financial legal advice in executive session

The Berkeley County School Board is expected to talk about its former Chief Financial Officer Friday.

Brantley Thomas was fired in early February after allegations on criminal misconduct. Thomas, who had been employed by the district since 1993, is accused of taking nearly $400,000 from the Berkeley County School District.

The Board will receive legal advice related to matters concerning the financial investigation of the district in executive session today, according to the meeting agenda.

The Board has received counsel several times since learning of the criminal misconduct.

The Chairman of the board says Thomas cashed 10 refund checks that were given to the district. He says Thomas converted those refund checks into cashier checks, which he then deposited into his account.

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County School Board headquarters in Moncks Corner.

