Grandmother, grandson escape early-morning house fire in Huger

An early-morning fire destroyed a home in Huger, where firefighters remain on the scene working on hot spots.

Dan Barb, Director of Berkeley County Emergency Services says crews were called to reports of a structure fire on Nat Drive, off of Cainhoy Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two residents of the home, a grandmother and grandson, already outside the home, Cainhoy Deputy Fire Chief Steve Goodwin said. Firefighters say the grandson woke up after hearing a noise, saw flames and got his grandmother out of the burning home.

Cainhoy and Charleston City Fire crews responded. Charleston County Dispatch says the Charleston Fire Department was called in to assist with the fire just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The home did not have working smoke detectors.

No injuries have been reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

