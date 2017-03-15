Cooper River Bridge Run improving with technology

There are 16 days from the 40th annual Cooper River Bridge Run. It is an event that brings in thousands from across the world. The first race was in 1978.

The race starts in Mount Pleasant at Moultrie Middle School. The race ends 6.2 miles away just past the intersection of George and Meeting streets in downtown Charleston. This year, an estimated 40-thousand people will take on the 10K trek.

"I kept saying we need newer technology! Finally, someone came up with a disposable chip and that kind of changed the way we did business," Cooper River Bridge Run executive director Julian Smith said.

The bibs participants wear are not just to provide a name and number, they are part of the ways the event is advancing in technology.

"It gives you the accurate time," Cooper River Bridge Run deputy director Irv Batten explains that disposable chip, or BTAG, is simply hidden on the back of your running bib. "It will have all your information on it. When you cross the starting line, there are mats and sensors that will activate. And then when you cross the finish line it will let you know when you finished."

"This is the BTAG that actually scores the runners from the time they start the race to the time they finish," Smith added.

Those scores not only make your 10K time more precise, it makes the medal you receive more memorable.

"You can purchase a tab, it's called a CRBR tab, that'll have your name and your finish time and we'll mail that to you, you can stick it on the back of your medal," Batten explained.

The big race may still be 16 days away, but the deadline to participate in it is much sooner. There will be no day of registrations. All paperwork must be filled out in person or online by 8 PM this Friday. For more information, visit this website.

Also, race packets were mailed out today. If you chose to have your packet mailed to you, it should arrive by Monday, March 20th.

If you do not receive it by that time, you will need to contact Bridge Run officials.

Those who did not sign up for your packet to be mailed out need to pick it up at the two-day expo at the North Charleston Coliseum the Thursday and Friday before the April first race.

