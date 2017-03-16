FREEZE WARNING: Cold weather continues in the Lowcountry

Most of South Carolina is under a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Thursday morning, making it another day to wear a coat.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures in areas including Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties could also kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Weather forecasters are expecting temperatures between 24 and 27 degrees inland. They expect it to be as cold as 28 degrees on the coast.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, the high will be 54 degrees.

