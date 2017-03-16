Two taken to hospital after house fire in North Charleston

Two people have been taken to a hospital for evaluation after a fire at a home in North Charleston.

Officials say the incident was called in on Ranger Drive, close to Dewey Street at 5:30 a.m.

The North Charleston and Saint Andrews fire departments along with EMS, North Charleston Police and a battalion chief from City of Charleston responded to the scene.

North Charleston Battalion Chief Russel Stanley says the blaze has since been put out. Crews are now monitoring hot spots and investigating the cause.

