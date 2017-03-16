Reports: Mt. Pleasant man used shotgun ammo to kill wife

Court documents reveal the Mt. Pleasant man accused of murdering his wife, used shotgun ammunition to kill her.

A judge denied bond Thursday for John Magwood, Sr., 70, who was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after his wife, Garden Magwood, was found shot in a bedroom of their Mount Pleasant home, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

"It's shocking that someone would do that to their wife,” said Mary, a neighbor. “It's just very sad."

Investigators executed a search warrant at the couple's home Thursday afternoon, and were seen carrying what appeared to be boxes of ammunition.

Investigators on the case just told me they were conducting another search warrant on the house. Walked away with something in hand #chsnews pic.twitter.com/nVFZAIjmWR — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) March 16, 2017

Officers say they were called to a house on the 700 block of Atlantic Street at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible suicide.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the floor of their bedroom and in her right hand they found a Taurus Judge revolver, a weapon that uses a .410 gauge round that fires three projectiles at once, an affidavit states.

.410 gauge rounds are typically used by hunters, and can also be used in clay shooting. Multiple pellets are put in the shell so when the gun is fired, those projectiles come out at one time.

Magwood’s wife had three projectile wounds to her upper right chest, police say.

"She was very quiet,” said Lyn, another neighbor. “I've never spoken to her."

Magwood told police his wife took out the gun in an effort to kill herself and that they struggled for the gun and that it went off while he was holding it, the affidavit states.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates the gun was likely fired at a distance of several feet from the victim and that there was no indication she fired a gun.

"It was gonna happen,” said a man who lives nearby. “I wasn't paying that much attention to it, but every now and then I'd see him standing outside and her trying to get him to go in the house."

"He'd get in the car and just blow the horn for her to come out,” said another woman. “Things like that."

Investigators said Magwood showed guilt by placing the gun in his wife's hand trying to cover up what happened.

"I'm very sad about what happened,” Mary said. “I hope the family is okay, and I hope the neighborhood will heal from it."

Neighbors add the couple lived in the Atlantic Street home for more than 40 years. They also had a variety of health issues, and had a caregiver come check on them, according to Lyn.

