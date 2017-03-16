Quantcast

Crews responding to reported fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

Charleston County dispatchers say the North Charleston Fire Department has been called to the 2800 block of Ranger Drive.

This is a developing story.

