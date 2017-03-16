Driver who rear-ended school bus charged in crash that sent 7 to hospital

The driver who struck a school bus from behind Thursday morning facing a charge after the crash sent seven people to the hospital.

Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton says a Dorchester School District Four school bus was stopped on E. Main Street in Harleyville when it was struck from behind by a small sedan.

The driver of the car is being charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. The driver's name has not been released.

Five Woodland High School Students, the school bus driver and the driver of the sedan were taken to Trident Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Norton said.

“This incident had the potential to be much worse," Dorchester County EMS Director Doug Warren said. "I am proud of the swift response and professionalism shown by all agencies involved.”

Six additional students were evaluated on-scene and remained in the care of DD4 and Woodland High School personnel, Norton said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

