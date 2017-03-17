Downtown Charleston celebrates St. Patrick's Day

A crowd celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in downtown Charleston Friday, complete with bagpipes and step dancers.

Charleston's St. Patrick's Day Parade started at 10 a.m. on King Street at Radcliffe and continued down King Street for one mile, ending at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist at 120 Broad Street.

The parade lasted less than an hour with streets reopening as soon as the last participant passed through an intersection.

Irish history in Charleston dates back to the 1800s, according to the parade's website.

"From the meads to the waterfront to the public servants of Charleston, the Irish helped make Charleston one of the most treasured historic cities in our beloved Country," the website states.

Downtown Charleston's St. Patrick's Day Parade route

