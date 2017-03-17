Caught on video: Men burglarize Lowcountry home

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men that broke into a home in Nesmith Wednesday afternoon.

Security footage timestamped at 12:15 p.m. shows men in sweatshirts knock on the door of a home on Nesmith Road before one of them back kicks it open.

The men enter the home and head for the electronics, managing to take several flat-screen televisions within minutes.

Anyone who knows the identity of either men is asked to call Sgt. Cheyenne Monteith at 843-355-6381, ext. 4523. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says tipsters can remain anonymous.

