Woman charged in fatal Summerville hit and run

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal Summerville hit and run.

L/Cpl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol says Crystal Chapman has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death after another woman was fatally struck on Colkitt Street around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Caster, 28.

Authorities say they found Chapman's vehicle shortly after the crash.

The Coroner's Office is investigating the incident along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

