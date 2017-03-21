Quantcast

Georgetown Police Department launches 'Tie a Tie Tuesday'

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown Police Department will host a series of one-hour sessions to teach folks how to tie a necktie.

Every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the month of April, the police department wants people who cannot tie a necktie to come to the station at 2222 Highmarket Street and learn how.

 “We plan on instructing you, engaging you in conversation, and sharing a light refreshment with you,” a news release states.
 
The department has ties available for participants.
 
Tie a Tie Tuesday Dates:
April 4, 2017
April 11, 2017
April 18, 2017
April 25, 2017

