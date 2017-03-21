Small earthquake recorded in Summerville

The USGS is reporting an earthquake near the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation. (Source: USGS)

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a minor earthquake in Summerville.

According to the government agency, a magnitude 1.4 quake occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A map on their website pinpoints the epicenter of the earthquake near Dogwood Ridge Road and the Ashley River.

Earthquakes between magnitudes 1.0 and 3.0 are typically not felt, the agency says.

