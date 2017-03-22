The Lowcountry sees quarter-size hail in overnight storm

Several photos of quarter-size hail were sent to the Live 5 newsroom after a severe thunderstorm watch was announced late Tuesday night.

The watch came after the temperature hit a record-breaking 90 degrees in the Lowcountry earlier that day.

Viewers reported heavy downpours along with strong winds, thunder and lightning into early Wednesday morning.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Bill Walsh says hailstones just over an inch in diameter were reported in areas including Ladson and Ridgeville. In the Upstate, even larger pellets were photographed.

Just before 2 a.m., the SCE&G website reported nearly 6,000 customers without power in Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton counties. Power has since been restored in the area.

While we had a record high in the Lowcountry, the Upstate got something different https://t.co/gY8kSAVEbT #chswx pic.twitter.com/c6MoTjwoT8 — Live 5 Weather (@LIVE5WEATHER) March 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.