The Lowcountry sees quarter-size hail in overnight storm

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Several photos of quarter-size hail were sent to the Live 5 newsroom after a severe thunderstorm watch was announced late Tuesday night. 

The watch came after the temperature hit a record-breaking 90 degrees in the Lowcountry earlier that day.  

Viewers reported heavy downpours along with strong winds, thunder and lightning into early Wednesday morning. 

Live 5 News Meteorologist Bill Walsh says hailstones just over an inch in diameter were reported in areas including Ladson and Ridgeville. In the Upstate, even larger pellets were photographed. 

Just before 2 a.m., the SCE&G website reported nearly 6,000 customers without power in Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton counties. Power has since been restored in the area. 

