Principal of Harleyville Elementary dies, grief counselors on campus

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The principal of Harleyville Elementary School has passed away, Dorchester School District Four spokeswoman Joyce Davis confirms.

Kristin Langdale served as a principal in the school district for several years.

Davis says six counselors, two mental health workers, a social worker and a minister are on campus in addition to the district superintendent and directors as the school grieves the loss. 

