Woman charged with murder in man's stabbing death

A woman is accused of stabbing a man in his Goose Creek apartment.

Officers say Erica Walters, 27, is set to be charged with murder.

According to an incident report, an officer found 53-year-old Chicoba Crabtree seated on a couch suffering stab wounds at the Hallmark Apartments just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Trident Hospital, where he died just before 3 p.m.

Walters appeared to be in a panic, the report states, and told a responding officer she had just been kidnapped, beaten up and raped.

A witness told officers he could hear Walters and Crabtree arguing at the apartment shortly before the incident. He said he saw her walk to the parking lot before turning back toward the apartment.

Walters is in custody at the Berkeley County Detention Center. Officers say they're still investigating.

