Police: No evidence of shots fired on Sullivan's Island

Police responding to a report of shots fired on Sullivan's Island Thursday morning say they were not able to find evidence of gunfire.

Charleston County dispatchers say the Sullivan's Island Police Department was called to the 1400 block of Middle Street at 8:37 a.m.

Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke said there was apparently a verbal altercation at a home, but he said despite a caller's claim of hearing what sounded like gun shots, police could not find any evidence of shots fired.

Police were also unable to find any evidence of property damage or any assault, Benke said.

Police said the property owner said a son and his girlfriend had an argument earlier, slammed the front door and left by car.

Police cleared the scene at 9:05 a.m., but Benke said police will follow up with the property owner to close the investigation.

