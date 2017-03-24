Public hearing scheduled on draft of 2017-2018 SC Health Plan

The South Carolina Health Planning Committee has scheduled a public hearing in the Lowcountry regarding a 2017-2018 draft of the South Carolina Health Plan.

Public comment is invited at a meeting being held Friday at the Charleston County Public Library on 68 Calhoun St.

Comments on the draft can also be emailed to coninfo@dhec.sc.gov or sent to the Certificate of Need Program, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

For further information, call (803) 545-4200.

Find a copy of the draft below:

