Quantcast

Public hearing scheduled on draft of 2017-2018 SC Health Plan - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Public hearing scheduled on draft of 2017-2018 SC Health Plan

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Health Planning Committee has scheduled a public hearing in the Lowcountry regarding a 2017-2018 draft of the South Carolina Health Plan. 

Public comment is invited at a meeting being held Friday at the Charleston County Public Library on 68 Calhoun St.  

Comments on the draft can also be emailed to coninfo@dhec.sc.gov or sent to the Certificate of Need Program, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

For further information, call (803) 545-4200. 

Find a copy of the draft below:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly