Deputies, U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for sex crimes against child

Berkeley County deputies say a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct involving a 6-year-old girl has been arrested.

Brian Lee Gaskins, 32, was wanted on seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of committing the acts in Summerville over a span of two years.

Deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals task force found Gaskins in Bonneau Thursday. He was taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.