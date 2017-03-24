Dorchester Co. parents can now pay child support online and over-the-counter

Parents in Dorchester County can now make child support payments online and over-the-counter.

A new online service has been made possible through a partnership with SC.gov, according to the Dorchester County Clerk of Court Office.

Whether they go to the website or choose to pay in person at Family Court, all a person needs is their docket number and the full name of the person to whom they are paying

SC.Gov will charge a $1 service fee per payment plus 1.7 percent of the payment amount, a news release states.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.