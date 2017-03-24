Law enforcement officials capture man wanted in Hollywood shooting

James Westpoint has been charged as an accessory in the shooting. (Source: CCDC)

A man wanted in a Hollywood shooting has been captured by authorities.

Kendell Lamont Jenkins surrendered to deputies and agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force at a home on Bronson Road in Johns Island Thursday.

Authorities believe Jenkins shot a man pumping gas at a Hwy 162 gas station on Feb. 9, days after having an argument with him.

According to an incident report, the suspect pulled up to the victim, presented a gun and said “how ‘bout now’” before firing the shots.

The victim, who was struck in the back as he ran, survived after being taken to MUSC for treatment.

Jenkins is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Another man, James Westpoint, has been charged as an accessory for allegedly driving Jenkins to and from the gas station. He was booked at the Charleston County Detention Center earlier this month.

