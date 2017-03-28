Polls open for special elections in Berkeley County

The polls opened at 7 a.m. for special elections being held in Berkeley County.

Three people – David Barrow, David Royce and Bud Thames – are running for the Berkeley County School Board District 5 seat.

Five people – C. Campbell, Ronnie Duncan, Kevin Hedgpeth and Cristie Rainwater – are vying for an open Hanahan City Council seat.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. Voters must have registered by Feb. 25, 2017.

Check the notices below for polling places.

