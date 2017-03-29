Patriots Point Museum to open Vietnam Experience Theater on Vietnam Veterans Day

Patriots Point will officially open a new theater inside the Vietnam Experience Exhibit Wednesday afternoon, Vietnam Veterans Day.

The exterior of the Vietnam Experience Theater is designed to look like downtown Saigon in Vietnam. Once patrons step inside, they will hear first-hand accounts of the War, according to a news release.



Wrap-around projection technology will surround the audience by casting the video on three walls simultaneously, the release states.

More than 58,000 U.S. troops died in the Vietnam War.

The theater will open after a 1:30 p.m. memorial service for the 896 South Carolinians killed in the war. Vietnam veterans and their immediate families will be welcomed with free admission. Those who served in the war will also be pinned with an official Department of Defense Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







