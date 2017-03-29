5 things to know about the Cooper River Bridge Run

Are you ready to get over it?

Around 40,000 runners, wheelchair racers, walkers and shufflers will cross the Ravenel Bridge in the 40th annual Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday. Founded in 1978 and spanning from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston, the Bridge Run is the third-largest 10K race in the United States.

Running records are held by James Koskei (men’s, 2000) at 27:40 and Elana Meyer (women’s, 1997) at 31:39.

Here are five things to know about the event:

Race Route

Cooper River Bridge Run participants will be released in waves Saturday at 8 a.m. on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt, crossing the Ravenel Bridge. The race will go through downtown Charleston and end on Meeting Street.

Leading up: Bridge Expo and Kids Run

Pre-registered participants will be able to pick up their race day packets at the Charleston Area Convention Center at 50001 Coliseum Drive Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The packet includes a bib number, computer timing chip and event information. A free expo shuttle to and from the convention center will leave from the downtown Visitors Center on Ann Street every 15 minutes during expo hours.

Festivities for the Kids Run/Wonderfest in Hampton Park begin Friday at 11 a.m. Events will range from short distance races for smaller children to up to a mile for older kids. There will also be a party with activities, food and drink. All are required to register ahead of time.

Road closures Friday and Saturday

Bridge Run organizers say Hampton Park will close Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in preparation for the race. George Street between Meeting and Anson Street and Meeting Street between George and Wentworth will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Calhoun Street between Meeting and Anson will close to all traffic starting Saturday at midnight.

Starting at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Calhoun from King to East Bay will close in addition to parts of George Street, Anson Street, Alexander Street, Charlotte Street, Henrietta Street, Elizabeth Street, Meeting Street.

The race route, including the Ravenel bridge and its walking lane, will be closed at 7 a.m.

Bridge Run Finish Festival

After crossing the finish line, runners will head to Marion Square for the Bridge Run Finish Festival. There will be music from twenty different bands, food, drinks and lots of fun.

Shuttle Buses and Parking

Buses to the start line will leave from the North Charleston Convention Center, Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, Whitesides Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Laing Middle School and Calhoun at Anson Street from 5 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Anyone wishing to ride needs to have their race bib. No strollers are allowed.

Return buses will leave from downtown Charleston from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The City of Charleston is offering a special event flat parking rate of $5 at three downtown parking garages.

Beginning at 5 p.m., participants can park at these garages for the discount:

Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets

S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets

34 St. Philip St. Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets

Cars must be parked in the garage after 5 p.m. Friday and removed by 2 p.m. Saturday.

