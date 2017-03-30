Cooper River Bridge Run Expo starts Thursday, parking alert issued for Friday

The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo kicks off inside the Charleston Area Convention Center Thursday.



Thousands will step foot inside the expo ahead of Saturday's 40th annual 10K to grab race packets. The packet includes a bib number with computer timing chip, race shirt, event information and more from event sponsors.



The expo runs Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The expo will also feature race gear and snacks for purchase.



A parking alert has been issued for Friday afternoon as the Coliseum and Convention Center prepare for high volume. Bridge Run participants are encouraged to pick up their packets on Thursday or early on Friday due to an evening South Carolina Stingrays game against the Orlando Solar Bears.

