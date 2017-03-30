Quantcast

NCPD finds nothing after report of shots fired - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

NCPD finds nothing after report of shots fired

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police officers have cleared the scene of an investigation after an early-morning report of shots fired Thursday.

Charleston County dispatchers say a 911-caller reported possibly hearing shots near the 2100 block of Melbourne Street before 6:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and left after finding nothing, dispatchers say. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly