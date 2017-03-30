Free bicycles given to every Pepperhill Elementary student

A photo of students posted on the GoFundMe page. (Source: Live 5)

All students at Peppher Hill Elementary School were gifted a new bike Thursday morning. (Source: Live 5)

"Every single one of you Pepperhill students is getting a new bike!"

Screaming could be heard from Pepperhill Elementary School students after elementary teacher Katie Blomquist shouted those words Thursday morning.

Students were jumping, chanting and cheering after the big reveal of some brand new wheels.

"We've been waiting for this day for so long," said Blomquist."It was better than I ever imagined."

Blomquist came up with the idea to fund raise for bicycles after one of her students said he didn't own one.

"A lot of us forget that and assume that everyone grows up with that memory," Blomquist said.

In less than three months, she raised over $82,000, enough to buy 650 bikes, helmets and locks.

"I was making sure I soaked in the moment," she said.

Minutes after the students got their bikes, they were already out back pedaling the pavement.

"I cant believe I had a bike again," said Jawan."Because my other one got broke."

Some were just learning how to ride, while others were already doing tricks.

Blomquist believes that for the kids, the bikes are the gateway to something greater.

"It's a sense of escape," Blomquist said."It's a sense of freedom, a sense of ownership and exercise."

Affordabike provided all the bicycles. Students were also given helmets and Nike locks.

Extra bike racks are being installed at the school.

The money came after launching a GoFundMe campaign.

