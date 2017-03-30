Officials to review ordinance removing 86 current & potential Charleston hotels

The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission will review an ordinance that could affect 86 current and potential hotels Thursday.

The ordinance details where and how many hotels, hotel rooms or other accommodations uses will be allowed in certain areas.

By removing the 86 properties, the city would be eliminating approximately 5,000 potential hotel rooms, officials say.

“The main goal of the proposed changes is to maintain a suitable balance of land uses in the downtown area,” a statement on the City of Charleston website reads.

The special meeting will have updated information after one Market Street hotel was excluded from a map earlier this month, according to City Assistant Director of Communications Cameron Wolfsen.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room on the first floor of 2 George St. Property owners and the public will have an opportunity to voice concerns, support or ask questions.

Wolfsen says a vote will be held. The Planning Commission's recommendation will then be presented to City Council at a public hearing on Tuesday, April 25.

The proposed ordinance:

Proposed ordinance maps:

Existing accommodations map:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.