All-clear given at Summerville High after evacuation

Students and faculty at Summerville High School are back in the building after evacuating Thursday morning.

Dorchester County School District 2 spokeswoman Patricia Raynor says a fire alarm sounded at 10 a.m. after smoke and an odor were detected in a first-floor science lab.

Summerville firefighters determined it was safe to re-enter the school. Officials say the incident was caused by a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

Students were outside for about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.