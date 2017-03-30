Quantcast

All-clear given at Summerville High after evacuation - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

All-clear given at Summerville High after evacuation

Source: AP Source: AP
SUMMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Students and faculty at Summerville High School are back in the building after evacuating Thursday morning.

Dorchester County School District 2 spokeswoman Patricia Raynor says a fire alarm sounded at 10 a.m. after smoke and an odor were detected in a first-floor science lab.

Summerville firefighters determined it was safe to re-enter the school. Officials say the incident was caused by a malfunctioning exhaust fan. 

Students were outside for about 45 minutes. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly