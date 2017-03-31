Thousands expected to enjoy Summerville's Flowertown Festival

Around 200,000 people are set to attend a festival amid the azaleas, wisteria and delicate white dogwood of Summerville.

Now in its 45th year, the Flowertown Festival will be held in Azalea Park Friday through Sunday. Festival-goers will peruse the work of over 200 jury-selected artisans and enjoy food from restaurants at The Taste.

Children will be able to partake in fun activities and rides at the Children’s Jubilee/Kids Fest. A farmer's market will be held Saturday and Sunday.

Presented by the Summerville YMCA, event proceeds at the Flowertown Festival will benefit health and wellness programs in the tri-county. In 2016, the festival was listed one of that April's top 20 events by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Admission and parking are free.

Road closures will be from South Main Street to West Carolina Avenue. All secondary streets off South Main will be blocked as well. To direct Northbound and Southbound traffic, South Gum and South Magnolia will be diverted to one-way streets.

