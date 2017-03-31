Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state charges

The man convicted in federal court of the Charleston Church shooting will enter a guilty plea on murder charges in his state trial, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says.

Dylann Roof will admit guilt in state court on April 10, avoiding a second death penalty trial, according to Wilson.

He is set to receive a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Roof was sentenced to death in federal court after being convicted of the shooting that killed nine people at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

Authorities say Roof sat with the black parishioners in Bible study that Wednesday night before opening fire in an effort to start a war between races.

