Lowcountry restaurants serving up at Taste of the Bridge

Whether you're trying to build fuel to complete the Bridge Run or are looking for a good meal, more than 25 Lowcountry restaurants are ready to serve.

The Cooper River Bridge Run's Taste of the Bridge will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors include Queology, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Carmella's and Hall's Chophouse, organizers say. Attendees will be able to taste the offerings for $15. 

Attendees have three locations to choose from — the Charleston Area convention Center, Harbor Side East in Mount Pleasant and the Maritime Center on the water in downtown Charleston. 

