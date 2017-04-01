Kipchirchir, Ngige, Senbeta take top spots in 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Kenyan-born Shadrack Kipchirchir and Monicah Ngige and won the 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run. An Illinois man won the wheelchair division.
MOBILE USERS: Click for additional photos and video.
Kipchirchir, 28, is an American distance runner who lives in Colorado Springs and represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 10K.
His official time was 28:12, a pace of 4:32 per mile.
"It's great to cross the finish line first," Kipchirchir said moments after his win. "It's the best feeling you'll ever get."
Kipchirchir said the Charleston crowd was amazing and said he loved being in Charleston.
He defeated hopes of a three-peat for runner Dominic Ondoro, who won the 2015 and 2016 races. Ondoro came in third place this year.
"The guy pushed really hard and I saw him," Kipchirchir said of Ondoro. He said in the moments leading up to his win, he was telling himself to not accept defeat.
Monicah Ngige won her second consecutive Bridge Run.
Ngige, 23, from Kenya, finished the race with a time of 32:40. She won the 2016 race and came in third place in the 2015 Cooper River Bridge Run.
Ngige won a total of six races in 2016. Her personal best at the 10K is 31:58.
James Senbeta, 30, of Champaign, Illinois, won the wheelchair division. His official time was 25:16.
It was also Senbeta's second consecutive win; his time in the 2016 race was 25:31.
Krige Schabort came in second in the wheelchair division with a time of 25:17.
Senbeta has been in competitive racing since 2012 and came in fifth in the Boston Marathon last year.
Chris Bailey - USA - 33:05 - Pace 5:20/mi
Shannon Miller - USA - 38:56 - Pace 6:16/mi
Check out complete results here.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.