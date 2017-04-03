Severe thunderstorm, tornado watches expire for Lowcountry

A pair of watches affecting much of the Lowcountry have expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch previously issued until 10 p.m. for Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg Counties has been canceled.

Eighteen South Carolina counties remained under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Those counties included Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

