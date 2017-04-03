Community activists call for charges against store employees over viral Facebook video

Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.

“I saw a black man being brutalized,” said the sister of a Tyrone Mazyck, a man seen on video being detained with guns, a sword and a stick by store associates last Wednesday at Andrew's Discount Market on Dorchester Road.

Store owner Ahmad Shedid told Live 5 News the man frequently causes trouble at the shop.

Shedid said in this case, Mazyck pushed the employees, cut them with a knife and threatened to kill them.

At an 11 a.m. news conference Monday, Mazyck’s sister said that isn’t true.

“He struggles [with addiction], but he is not a violent person,” Latosha Mazyck said.

"Once he was on the floor sitting down they should have just got the money there and then wait on the police and then they did beat him up," Mazyck's mom Karen said.

Latosha Mazyck believes the man who shot the video of the incident saved her brother's life.

"I appreciate him because if he was not in the store he would have killed my brother," she said.

Elder James Johnson with the National Action Network said he wants to send a message that this kind of behavior will not be allowed.

Johnson says the North Charleston Police Department is looking into whether charges will be filed against the store associates. According to their incident report, officers responded that night to find Mazyck sitting on the floor with a small gash on his head, a folded pocket knife and a bookbag with what appeared to be incense next to him.

The clerks, one of them holding a piece of wood in a defensive manner, told the officer Mazyck was trying to steal from the store.

Mazyck was charged with shoplifting. According to the incident report, he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court after being convicted of a separate shoplifting charge.

