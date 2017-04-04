FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 'Enhanced' risk of severe storms possible Wednesday

A new threat of severe weather returns Wednesday, this time with two windows of severe weather possible.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the first opportunity for storms is late morning as a warm front moves over the Lowcountry from the south. The second, he says, is later in the afternoon and into the evening as a strong cold front approaches and an upper low deepens to our northwest.

"The ingredients are coming together for strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail and isolated tornadoes," Walsh said.

The chances of storms for the Lowcountry is listed as "enhanced," a higher level than forecast Monday. The greatest risk for storms will be further inland. Walsh said to expect clearing and cooler weather Thursday.

The rain, wind and hail that ripped through the Lowcountry Monday left a trail of downed power lines and trees. SCE&G and Edisto Electric Cooperative reported nearly 10,000 outages that evening.

The storms were blamed for a death in Union County, where a mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near Whitmire Highway around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes hit the Upstate Monday night. NWS crews went out Tuesday to survey storm damage in Laurens, Union, Greenville and Pickens counties, which were among the most-heavily affected.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado hit areas in Pickens County and traveled into Greenville County, leaving damage in areas near White Horse Road. The tornado reportedly reached wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour while traveling a three-mile path.

NWS officials said an EF-1 tornado hit Union County with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Officials later confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down four miles northwest of the city of Laurens. The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.